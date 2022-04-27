GOODLAND - An afternoon service held at Goodland First Baptist Church on Sunday, April 24, brought members of the local community together to reflect on the plight of Ukraine and raise money for the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital in Kyiv.
The service, which was titled “Healing Ukraine,” featured readings by pastors from churches throughout Newton and Jasper counties, as well as performances by the South Newton Middle and High School choirs. Members of the community that are first- and second-generation immigrants from Ukraine were present to speak on the events happening overseas.
Pastor Robert Rawlins, of Goodland First Baptist, organized the event with the support of his congregation and local sponsors, including: AdKev, Inc., Goodland, IN; 3D Machine Inc., Goodland, IN; D. and R. Harmon; M. and R. Rawlins; M. Meyer; J. Petty; B&M Automotive; Morocco Town Council; The Tabernacle Man.
Rawlins opened the service by speaking on Ukraine’s long history of subjugation under Russia.
“At the height of the 1932-33 Ukrainian famine under Joseph Stalin, starving people roamed the countryside, desperate for something, anything to eat,” he said. “People could no longer buy food, which was rationed to them on the basis of their productivity. Ukrainian nationalism was seen from the beginning as a threat to the Bolshevik ideal and was to be stamped out at all costs. During this period, Europe was non-responsive to Ukraine’s plight. Perhaps it was because a man by the name of Adolf Hitler preoccupied their thinking.”
This was followed by a reading of the 1931 poem, “Pamiatay (Remember),” written by Ukrainian poet Oleksander Oles during the height of the Ukrainian conflict. Reverend Marcia Smith-Wood of Rensselaer Presbyterian led this reading.
“When Ukraine fought for the right to live
With butchers, lived and died,
And waited, desiring only compassion,
Europe was silent.”
When Ukraine in an unequal struggle
Shed blood and with tears flowing
Awaited friendly help,
Europe was silent.”
When Ukraine in an iron yoke
Toiled as a slave and plowed while wounded,
That even the voiceless rocks were moved,
Europe was silent.”
When Ukraine that bloody harvest
Reaped for her murderers, herself dying
Her words failing from hunger,
Europe was silent.”
When Ukraine cursed her life
And the land became a grave,
Even the evil demons wept as
Europe was silent.”
Following this reading and a prayer for the Ukrainian military, led by local veteran Dick Fox of Gideons International in Lake Village, Dima Sergiento, formerly of Kyiv, Ukraine, and current member of the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Munster, IN, spoke on the importance of standing with the people of Ukraine.
“The loss of life is incalculable,” he said. “Every day, people are being forced to their homes, and refugees are being taken in by surrounding countries, such as Poland. On this day, which is Easter for Orthodox Christians, people are returning to their homes, in the midst of the conflict, because they will not abandon their country.”
This service drew a crowd of 80 attendees, and over $4,800 was raised for the Samaritan’s Purse outreach.
Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian Christian service agency, directed by Franklin Graham, has been able to establish a field hospital near Kiev, Ukraine. It is staffed by volunteers from many parts of the world and is being supplied by the generosity of people who are moved by the suffering of the Ukrainian people. One of those volunteers is Dr. Chris Brandenberg of Lafayette, IN, and I.U. Health in Monticello, IN, who just spent a month in Ukraine.