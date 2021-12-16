KENTLAND - The Kentland 4-H Building Committee held their first annual Christmas Craft Bash on Saturday, Dec. 11, and drew a crowd, despite difficulties from weather.
On Friday, Dec. 10, storms blew through the Mid-South and Midwest, with a total of 100 tornado warnings being issued across the United States. Wind speed in the Newton and Jasper county areas exceeded 58 miles per hour, according to weather reports.
Damages sustained in the Newton County area led to power failures, which heralded trouble for the craft fair, but the organizers and vendors held together.
“We were without power until 8:30 that morning, so it was pretty rough there for a while; but we made it through and felt pretty good about it,” said Peg Farmer, a member of the Kentland 4-H Building Committee. “We had 30 [vendors] signed up, and 29 were available. One of them had damage from the storm the night before and just couldn’t make it.”
Beginning in August of 2021, the committee sat down and began planning this craft fair, with the intention of providing a space for local artists and crafters to showcase and sell their wares.
Vendors had had the opportunity to register with the craft fair starting in September, and vendor booth reservations were sold out by mid-November. Registration was open to boutiques, crafts, decor, and MLM’s, and a variety of creators showed up to share their wares with attendees.
Some of the attending vendors included: the Newton County Extension Homemakers, who were selling candied nuts; Peg Lawrence, who was selling hand painted home decor and other items; Debbie Messer and Cindy Cookston were selling Christmas gift bags and decorative gnomes; and Heart and Mind Integration was selling hand-crafted crocheted and sewn towels, handclothes, and other items.
“For the day being as nasty as it was and had been, we felt it was very successful,” said Farmer. “We just want to thank the vendors and the customers that did come, with the weather being as it was.”
Following the success of their inaugural event, the Kentland 4-H Building committee has begun planning a follow-up showing.
“We took surveys of the vendors that were there, and we got a really good response,” said Farmer. “We’ve got one in the works for maybe May, along with Family Fun Day.
Family Fun Day was hosted by the Newton County 4-H Building Committee in May of 2021, on the fairgrounds, featuring a host of activities, food, and entertainment. The choice was made for the proposed May craft fair to coincide with Family Fun Day rather than the summer fair due to overlapping building usage.
Further news regarding the craft fair is expected in the spring.