KENTLAND - Following the success of the winter craft fair, the Newton County 4-H Council is teaming up with the Newton County Park Board and the Newton County Fair Board to host a Swing into Spring Craft Show alongside the Family Fun Day event on May 14.
The Family Fun Day was previously hosted by the Newton County 4-H Building Committee in May of 2021, on the fairgrounds, featuring a host of activities, food, and entertainment. The choice was made for the proposed May craft fair to coincide with Family Fun Day rather than the summer fair due to overlapping building usage.
According to the Newton County 4-H Building Committee Facebook page, over 60 vendors will be presenting their wares at the Swing into Spring Craft Show.
The craft show will be spread across 2 buildings, and both will be full of crafts, gifts, decor, and more. There will also be a $25 prize for one lucky attendee.
Additionally, the Newton County Fair Board will hold a 13.1 round-trip event from Cast Park in Kentland to the Newton County Fairgrounds in coordination with Family Fun Day at the Fair.