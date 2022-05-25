Below is a corrected version of a story that appeared in the May 19 edition of the Newton County Enterprise. We apologize for the errors and any inconvenience it may have caused.
KENTLAND — The Newton County 4-H Building Committee partnered with the Newton County 4-H Council to host the Swing into Spring craft show alongside the Family Fun Day on May 14.
The Family Fun Day was previously hosted by the Newton County Fair Board in May of 2021 on the fairgrounds, featuring a host of activities, food, and entertainment. The choice was made for the proposed May craft fair to coincide with Family Fun Day rather than the summer fair due to overlapping building usage.
The craft show was spread across two buildings, and both were filled with crafts, gifts, decor, and more, with more than 60 vendors in attendance. There was also a $25 prize awarded to one attendee chosen through a draw, Sandy Riley.
Additionally, the Newton County Park Board conducted a 13.1-mile round-trip cycling event from Cast Park in Kentland to the Newton County Fairgrounds and historic Buswell Cemetery and back in coordination with Family Fun Day.
Leigh Littiken, a professional photographer and fine arts superintendent was available to take family portraits for attendees. All proceeds from her booth went toward updating electric service and lighting for the Domestic Arts Building.
Carly James, who was crowned Miss Newton County in 2021, had a table set up in front of the craft fair, and she presented young attendees with crowns and labels for future Miss Newton County hopefuls.