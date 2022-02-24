ROSELAWN — Roselawn Library will show the award-winning documentary, “Everglades of the North” on at 6 p.m. March 31 in the Community Room.
Afterward, Pat Wisniewski, the film’s producer, will discuss it, the history of the marsh, and discuss topics related to Beaver Lake and the Grand Kankakee Marsh.
NCPL System Specialist and Nature Conservancy volunteer Mary K. Emmrich will be on hand to discuss the Conservancy, hiking trails, bison, and how that area has changed since the lake was drained.
Copies will be available to purchase that evening, as well. All purchases must be cash.
This program is free and open to the public. Seating is limited to 55, so registration is required. Call the Roselawn Library at 219-345-2010, visit the library, or register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-family