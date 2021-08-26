NEWTON - The Newton County Park Board and Indiana Department of Natural Resources have teamed up with the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association to host a tour of the Kankakee River on Saturday, August 28.
The Everglades of the North Paddle is a self-guided tour that begins at White Oak Bayou in Lake Village at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Central Time at State Line Bayou. The event is recommended for paddlers with modest experience and up, and participants will travel downstream through the LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area.
Paddlers may either bring their own boats or borrow one from the Paddling Association; however, there are a limited number of boats, so participants are required to sign up beforehand online. All paddlers are required to wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets, and those who borrow boats will be provided with both life jackets and paddles. Those using their own boats must provide their own equipment.
Participants are expected to check in at the put-in point west of US-41 on W CR-1150N between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time. Paddlers bringing their own boats may leave their equipment at the put-in point. All paddlers are then to drive to the take-out parking lot, where a shuttle bus will be available to move paddlers from the parking lot to the put-in point.
Masks are required to be worn by everyone on the shuttle bus. If you will not be wearing a mask on the bus, you are asked to make your own shuttle arrangements. Masks will not be required when paddling nor when appropriately distanced on the ground.
For more information about the event, contact LaSalle Fish and Wildlife Area Property Manager Zack DeYoung at zdeyoung@dnr.in.gov. To register for the event, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com /e/everglades-of-the-north-paddle-tickets-166872296531.