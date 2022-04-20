MOROCCO - Celebrating the successes of the students at the schools which comprise the North Newton School District, the school board and Dr. Cathy Rowe, superintendent, awarded each recipient a certificate of achievement and special recognition.
Recognized for their perfect iRead scores, an outstanding achievement, were Jaxon Mick and Alaina O’Campo from Lincoln Elementary, and Joshua Grote, Paige Mahan, Layla Holloway, and Conner McCann from Morocco Elementary. Student Spotlights for April are Jace Zamazal, Gunner Kowal, Timothy Mares, Citlali Hernandez, and Nate Krick.
Jace is in the second grade at Lake Village, and was nominated by his teacher, Darcy Gibbons, and principal Kristen Hankins. “Jace is a very sweet child who exemplifies kindness,” said Gibbons. He is helpful and eager to learn. Jace always puts forth his best effort and is a great role model for others. Principal Hankins added, “Jace is a wonderful gentleman who treats others with such kindness.” He is helpful, happy, and courteous to peers and staff. “He is a delightful guy and we are so proud of his hard work and big heart,” concluded Hankins.
Gunner, the recipient from Lincoln Elementary, is a sixth grader nominated by his teacher, April Wilkins and Shawn Nuest, and acting principal, Sallie Smith. Wilkins applauded his ability to stay engaged and have fun while learning. She also praised his honesty, helpfulness, and cheerfulness. “Gunner's character and integrity are exemplified to his fellow classmates and other students throughout the school, making him a leader,” said Nuest. Both noted his positivity and hard work, as well as his leadership qualities. “He's polite, respectful, and a good role model for our younger students,” added Smith.
Timothy, a kindergarten student at Morocco Elementary, was nominated by his teacher, Rebecca Mazur, and principal Christine Lawbaugh for his growth this year. “It has been a true honor to see him grow into the person that he is becoming,” said Mazur. Lawbaugh further noted Timmy’s behavior awareness and the positive choices he makes, along with his smile and pleasant disposition. “We are so proud of Timmy for the successes he makes,” expressed Lawbaugh.
Citlali is in the eighth grade and is new to North Newton Jr High. Nominated by Julie Decker for her effort and attitude despite not knowing the language, Citlali is an extremely hard worker and positive example. While each of the ‘Student Spotlights’ received a copy of their nominations, Dr. Rowe presented Citlali with a translated version of hers.
Nate is a junior this year and was nominated by Ms. Barnett for being an excellent student. Well organized and responsible, Nate moves past the basic level of knowledge and seeks deeper understanding of the material. He is a role model to others in the class and will frequently help when his peers struggle with concepts or work, explains Barnett.
In one of her last reports to the board, Dr. Rowe thanked the North Newton staff for being compassionate toward their students. Patricia Reyes thanked Rowe for all she’s done for North Newton and said how much of an asset she has been to the corporation. John Haas and Diane Gonczy thanked Rowe for her service and wished her ‘good luck’ in her next position. Gonczy also brought up all of the projects and initiatives Dr. Rowe began and questioned how those would be continued.
Dr. Rowe replied that “the true test of administration is when the groundwork laid can move forward [despite staff changes].” Rowe was adamant about her desire for North Newton to be successful and her intent to not drop anything begun during her administration. She credited the school board and staff for their hard work to build better schools and make progress in a variety of areas. As is always been with Dr. Rowe, she is putting together copious notes for her successor to make the transition more seamless. The strong board and consistency among the other school administrators will help, proclaimed Rowe.
Many parents, community members, and staff were in attendance to show their support for the students and the North Newton district as a whole. Jay Kutch spoke about mental health and how difficult these last few years have been. Julie Eadens reiterated his sentiments and added that it takes everyone involved to help serve students and school families. Barb Blasco, teacher, said that open communication and transparency go a long way in helping and supporting fellow staff and students. April Wilkins spoke about the need for consistency and how teacher retention is a key for success. Her concern is the negative attention through social media that covers up strong administration and good teachers. Bob Gonczy diplomatically contended that truth and facts are essential to decision making and forward progress.