KENTLAND - The Kentland Retail Merchants hosted the annual Kentland Easter Egg hunt on the Newton County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, April 16, to the delight of local candy enthusiasts (and their children).
Hundreds of colorful plastic eggs littered the grassy area in front of the courthouse steps, and the kids lined up by age group, ages 8 and under, to take a crack at gathering as many as they could. All age groups seemed equally happy to run through the grass scooping up everything in sight. Children were welcome whether they lived in Kentland or not.
The Easter Bunny was also there, ready to take pictures, shake hands and high-five the young participants. Some were delighted, some were in awe and some were a little afraid of the larger-than-life bunny with the big smile.