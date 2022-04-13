KENTLAND — Three Newton County Deputies received the Sheriff’s Merit award for their outstanding service and lifesaving event.
Chief Deputy Shannon Cothran summarized “On February 25th, 2022 about 11:30PM, Officers were dispatched to the area of CR 600E, South of SR 10 in an attempt to locate a subject that fled the scene of a personal injury crash. In extreme weather conditions with heavy snow cover, officers tracked footprints for nearly 4 hours totaling over 7 miles until they located the man face down in a ditch. Officers rendered 1st aid until medical attention arrived. We are proud of these officer’s efforts, their actions and what they represent. We also want to thank Morocco Reserve Officer Gregory Robinson for his efforts and assistance. We appreciate him.”
Sheriff Tom VanVleet presented Deputies James Melton, Nathan Fenley and Joseph Mosley with their Merit Certificates and stated “It is no doubt that without the determination and hard work of these officers, this event would have had a tragic outcome. We thank these officers to their commitment to excellence.”