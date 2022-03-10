NEWTON COUNTY — The Carnival Company from Ohio will bring rides to the 2022 Newton County Fair, which will be held on July 11-16 this summer.
Based in Gratis, Ohio, the Carnival Company is a three-generation midway show. It is available to bring rides, games and food trailers to county fairs and festivals.
According to the company’s website, “We offer an existing selection of activities that are suitable for all ages. Whether you’re looking for a place to hang our or are planning a day trip for your family, we provide a safe, fun-filled environment where guests can have good food and a great time.”