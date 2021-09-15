BROOK - Brook United Methodist Church is hosting a diner and drive-in movie night on Saturday, September 18, featuring the 1985 classic film Back to the Future.
Attendees will be able to sit in their vehicles and watch the movie as it is projected from the church parking lot.
Concessions will be available at the event, and they will be delivered to moviegoers’ vehicles by carhops. Moviegoers are invited to dress in their best 50’s attire to join in the atmosphere.
The diner will open its service at 6 p.m. CST and run until the movie begins at 8 p.m.