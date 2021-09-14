NEWTON COUNTY - Brook United Methodist Church has begun their yearly food donation drive, a program in which the church provides pantry staples to disadvantaged families in the South Newton area.
This marks the 8th year of Brook United Methodist Church delivering food through this program, which the church does in addition to the weekly hot meals that church organizers offer to the community throughout the year.
The food that is donated through this program is purchased by the church using donated funds and packaged in plastic bags to be delivered to the South Newton Elementary School. The packages are given to the children of families who signed a request sheet provided by the church before the school year began.
Volunteers and program organizers work on Friday mornings during the school year to package the bundles, which numbered at 64 the morning of September 10. The cost of the donated grocery items was approximately $900 for that week’s supplies, according to an organizer.
Brook United Methodist Church accepts monetary donations to fund their work in the community, but they also accept donations of clean, untorn plastic bags that can be used to package these grocery bundles.
Brook United Methodist Church is located at 124 E Main Street, in Brook.