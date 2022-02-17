BROOK - A local youth, Hayden LaFlech, attained the highest rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts of America after his Board of Review on January 26, 2022.
Hayden, the son of Kent & Amanda LaFlech, earned the award after completing 57 merit badges and his service project involving 30 hours building a Blessings Box (Free Pantry). This box was created so that members of the community could donate nonperishable items and take items in return.
Hayden advanced through all ranks of Scouting as a member of Troop 149 of Brook United Methodist Church. Troop 149 has been making a difference in the community for 20 years. Hayden held the office of Quartermaster in his unit for two years.
The Eagle Scout rank has always carried with it a special significance, not only in Scouting but also in higher education, business and industry, and community service. The award is a performance-based achievement with high standards and an impressive history. Less than 5 percent of all Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. This represents more than 2.5 million Scouts who have earned the rank since 1912. Nevertheless, the goals of Scouting – citizenship training, character development, and personal fitness – remain important for all Scouts, whether or not they attain the Eagle Scout rank.
The Sagamore Council provides character education through outdoor adventures to young men and women throughout its 15 counties. The mission of Scouting is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.