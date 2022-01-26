MOROCCO - Starting from a young age, Joe Bieser enjoyed using a Whirley Pop, as it only took a few minutes to come out with freshly popped corn. As the Bieser family lived just miles away from the infamous Whiley Pop trademark shop, it was only right to continue the small town support.
Joe and Amy Bieser shared a love for their popcorn business, starting at their old pumpkin patch. Selling different flavors of popcorn throughout the state of Indiana, their friends and family shared the support of opening a store in Morocco.
Nikki Kimbrell shared her thoughts saying, “I think they will outgrow this building in a year. It is delicious popcorn, and once everyone figures out that it won’t be hard to sell. They are amazing people; that don’t hurt either.”
With great excitement, Joe would love to help support the community while supporting his love for Bieser’s gourmet kettle corn factory by selling products for local concession stands, weddings, and helping to sponsor the local trunk or treat with best-dressed costume and car. Showing such generosity is exactly what brought Joe and Amy to Morocco.
As the building itself had a history staying in shape, local town members (Scott Hively, Duke Gagnon, Bob Gonczy, and Sherri Rainford) helped to put together the funds to save the building which was later bought by the Newton County Economic Development group. That group, headed by Tim Myers, which consisted of Carl Ramsey, Shawn Wynn, and Mike Rowe, helped bring this dream to fruition. All members of their Economic Development group put a tremendous amount of work into the building to ensure more businesses could come to town with comfort.
With this comfort, the Beiser family was able to enjoy a family photo on Joe’s 14-foot 3-inch handmade chair, the biggest chair in northwest Indiana. Inside this building, customers are able to view the popcorn being processed, as well as seasonings that are not just for the mouth watering popcorn but also everyday dinners. One of Joe’s favorites was jalapeno seasoning on top of macaroni and cheese.
Talking about fate, Joe was able to take some time off of work, and he’s able to mix different cheeses together to make the cheddar just right, bringing every home a little more life to the party.
Walking into a room filled with excitement with the love of popcorn is exactly what every home date night is waiting for. With Valentine's day less than a month away, you can stop in to see Joe and Amy at 206 E. State Street, Morocco, IN 47963, every Saturday from 9AM to 3PM. Current specials are boxed popcorn for only $2.99 or two for $5.00.