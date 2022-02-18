KENTLAND - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Adam Alson, President of Appleseed Childhood Education, gave a presentation on early learning and childcare in Jasper County to the Kentland Rotary Club.
Alson explained that investment in quality childcare is an investment in both the present and the future of our communities; however, providing quality, consistent center-based child care in rural areas is complex and expensive. The lack of high-quality, licensed childcare has direct economic costs for Jasper and other neighboring rural county businesses.
Alson shared that over two-thirds of all the children in Jasper County live in households where all parents work. The county has only one licensed child care center, which is in Remington with a capacity of 70 seats, allowing only 3% of eligible households access to quality childcare.
In closing, the childhood education president shared the state of childcare in Newton County. In Newton County, 540 children ages five and under live in households where all parents work. The town of Goodland has a licensed childcare facility, but only a small percentage of eligible households in Newton County have access to the quality childcare the facilities offer.
Earlier in the year, Mike Davis, Kentland Task Force Director, gave an update to the club on the progress of the town project that will address the need for quality childcare. The senior living and adjoining park needs will be addressed in the initial phase of the project.
Once completed, a facility for quality, licensed childcare will be pursued as part of the task force project. That will be followed by a wellness clinic, all in due time.
The Kentland Rotary Club extends an invitation to the communities for the March 12, 2022, breakfast to be held at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church. Proceeds from the breakfast will be dedicated to the South Newton Drama Department.