KENTLAND — Toyz 4 Kidz, a charity event sponsored by the Region 2 American Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) organization, is making its way to Newton and Jasper counties again for its annual toy drive.
ABATE of Indiana is a not-for-profit, safety, educational, charitable, and advocacy motorcyclist organization that aims to promote safety, human rights, and community protection.
ABATE of Indiana is the nation’s largest state motorcyclists’ rights organization, with a full-time staff, 350 volunteer officers, and over 100 certified safety instructors, dedicated to serving the interests of all motorcyclists.
This event has been held in both counties by the non-profit motorcycle organization for 28 years, according to event organizers, and it has become a key event in the holiday season in both counties. Many businesses and organizations throughout both counties participate by hosting toy drop-off boxes in their locations, and some have been partners since the event’s conception.
Murphy’s Food King in Kentland is one such partner, alongside Wiers Chevy in DeMotte and Remington True Value. Every year for nearly three decades, these locations have served as drop-off sites for toys and other donations for the Toyz 4 Kidz drive.
“They usually have people come in and ask where the box is,” said Junior Sunsis, an event organizer. “People know. Every year we’ve been doing it, people just know to ask, ‘Where’s the box at? We want to donate.’ It really shows me that the small community stuff is still out there. People know and remember and want to help.”
For almost 30 years, the community has been able to help one another through this event, which benefits children and families from both Newton and Jasper counties. Another event organizer, Kelvin Perry, estimated upwards of 400 children benefit from the proceeds of this drive.
“We’ve been doing it so long, and every year we seem to get a new business or a new family,” he said. “We’ve had families that have needed help in the past come back and help us with the party and everything later when they’re back on their feet. Sometimes they bring their kids in, and you see the light in their eye about everything; that’s what keeps me coming back.”
Families that are in need of additional help this holiday season are able to go to their local library and request a form for the Toyz 4 Kidz, which they can fill out in order to receive assistance getting gifts for their children.
Drop-off locations accept toy donations at any site, but ABATE will be hosting a holiday party on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the DeMotte American Legion, which will allow attendees to make monetary donations to the drive.
“What we do with that is that we give that to the teenagers,” explained Sunsis. “We give $50 gift cards to the teenagers, that way they get something too, especially since nowadays, kids seem to be older. They don’t play with their toys in the later years, so we give gift cards from ages 12 on up to 18.”
The event will feature a wild game feast and a traditional meal, as well as performances by Northwest Indiana band NAWTY. Admission is $20 per person or $30 per couple. The minimum age requirement for this event is 21 years of age.