KENTLAND - Rogers Group: Newton County Stone was acknowledged for their efforts in safety and mining excellence in the 2021 Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association (IMAA) Winter Workshop.
Among several other mining operations throughout the state of Indiana, Rogers Group received both the Excellence in Mining and the IMAA Safety Awards.
The Excellence in Mining awards are presented to IMAA producer companies that excel in the following categories: environmental programs, safety programs, and employee and community relations. Companies receiving this award in 2021 include: Interstate Sand & Gravel, Knox Sand & Gravel, Mitchell Crushed Stone, and Newton County Stone.
The IMAA Safety Awards are given annually to producer member companies that operate safely with no reportable plant injuries to personnel for the previous year. Companies receiving this award in 2021 include: Newton County Stone, 18 years; Interstate Sand & Gravel, 14 years; Knox County Sand & Gravel, 7 years; Mitchell Crushed Stone, 6 years; Bloomington Underground, 1 year; Bloomington Crushed Stone, 1 year.