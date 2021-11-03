Nov. 13
The Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host a Chili Supper on Saturday, November 13, from 5-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. There is no charge for the meal. Free-will donations are appreciated.
Nov. 14
Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-through turkey dinner on Sunday, November 14, from 3-6 p.m. The meal is carry-out only. An adult plate is $10, and a child plate is $5.
Nov. 15-22
Drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child open their doors for shoebox donations starting on Monday, November 15. Locations will be available at the Fowler Christian Church in Fowler, at the Remington Baptist Church in Remington, and at Hope Community in Rensselaer.