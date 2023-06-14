DEMOTTE — Although a rezoning request by Project Ribeye, a proposed meat packing plant south of DeMotte, was made in Porter County, the company is still planning its location for Jasper County. Manager Diedra Dezelich said they decided to look at Porter County as a contingency in case it doesn’t work out with DeMotte.
“Project Ribeye is currently waiting for a contract from the Town of DeMotte. We decided to get the property in Hebron rezone as well. We need to get Project Ribeye built as soon as possible because it is something greatly needed. We are looking to get this started sooner than later, with the thoughts of being a good neighbor to any parties involved,” Dezelich stated in an email.
The company is waiting for an agreement to allow them to hook into the town’s sewer and water utilities. Dezelich said when they went to the county to have the property at SR 10 and SR 110 zoned for the meat packing plant, they did not know they’d have to go through the town of DeMotte for the sewer and water hook up. It has taken some time for the town and the company to get together, and now the wait is on for the final agreement to be finalized.
Town Manager Mike Cain said it’s between the attorneys now. When that is done, then the agreement should be acceptable to both parties.
“DeMotte has taken longer than anticipated so we are looking at an alternative just in case,” Dezelich said. Rumors have been seen across social media regarding the zoning change request at the location of US 231 and SR 2, between DeMotte and Hebron, which if it became the location, would have to run sewer and water to that location.
In order to protect its new lines, the town council first wanted to know what the usage would be before giving the final approval to the plant. Those numbers were finally figured and, Cain said, just have to be “plugged” into the agreement, which is all that is holding up breaking ground for the new site.
DeMotte has the lines already in place as it ran sewer and water to the I-65 corridor.
Once the agreement is in place, Dezelich said it will take about 10 months to build the plant, which is expected to employ 30 — 40 people with a starting pay of $25/hour.
At the May 22 meeting of the DeMotte Town Council, Project Ribeye owner Nelson Schoon explained the meat processing plant will be state of the art, and include a retail area for purchasing meat that would be locally sourced from area farms.
At that meeting, Council President Jeff Cambe said, “We’re excited about this business. We’ve already put a lot of time and effort into making sure that this works for both the town and the company. Contrary to rumors, we were not holding this up. We just needed this to be presented to the entire board for review and to ask questions.”
Dezelich said modern meat processing puts out about the same amount of wastewater as eight residential homes. The plant will have its own pretreatment facility to keep the waste out of the system. “We’re not washing blood down the drain,” she said.
In the meantime, the preliminary process has started in Porter County, just in case.