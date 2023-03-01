HAYES

HAYES

A Kentland native has been named president of Hearst Television.

Jordan Wertlieb has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst, effective May 1, Hearst President and Chief Executive Officer Steven R. Swartz announced Feb. 28. Michael Hayes, originally of Kentland, moves up to president of Hearst Television, succeeding Wertlieb, according to a news release.

Trending Food Videos