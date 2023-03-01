A Kentland native has been named president of Hearst Television.
Jordan Wertlieb has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst, effective May 1, Hearst President and Chief Executive Officer Steven R. Swartz announced Feb. 28. Michael Hayes, originally of Kentland, moves up to president of Hearst Television, succeeding Wertlieb, according to a news release.
Wertlieb, 58, who is currently president of Hearst Television, succeeds Mark E. Aldam, 59, who is stepping down after five years in the job and 17 years at Hearst, including six years as president of Hearst Newspapers.
Michael J. Hayes, 57, currently chief operating officer of Hearst Television, will succeed Wertlieb as Hearst senior vice president and president of Hearst Television. “Mike has continuously distinguished himself through more than two decades of leadership positions at Hearst Television and is a fitting successor to Jordan and other great Hearst Television leaders, including Hearst trustees David Barrett and John Conomikes,” Swartz added.
Hayes was named an executive vice president and group head of Hearst Television in 2017, with operational oversight over a portfolio of Hearst Television markets. After two decades of success in numerous leadership positions, he moved to the New York corporate office in 2013 as a senior vice president and group head. He also worked as president and general manager at Hearst Television’s WTAE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beginning in March 2011. He was president and general manager of Hearst’s WYFF-TV, the NBC affiliate in the Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, television market, from 2003-11. During his tenure, the station was honored with a Peabody Award for an episode of its Chronicle newsmagazine program, as well as an NAB Service to America Award and an RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award.
Hayes spent seven years as general sales manager of WLWT-TV, Hearst’s NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, Ohio, after serving in several sales and management positions across the country in St. Louis, Missouri; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Austin, Texas; and Peoria, Illinois. He began his broadcast television career as a sportscaster and producer at WISH-TV — at the time, the CBS affiliate in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Hayes holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Indiana University Bloomington. Named to the 2022 class of distinguished alumni, he serves as a board member of the Indiana University Media School. Additionally, he has participated in NAB’s Broadcast Leadership Training program and trained at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management as an NAB Professional.
Among various industry and civic activities, Hayes is the immediate past chairman of the ABC Television Affiliates board of governors. He previously served as a director of the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and was the first chairman asked and elected to a second term of the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, which, in 2022, inducted him into its Hall of Fame.
Wertlieb, Aldam and Hayes are graduates of Hearst’s executive development program, Hearst Management Institute.