KENTLAND — Kentland Federal Savings & Loan Association is celebrating 100 years in business and was recently honored by the Independent Community Bankers of America (IBCA).
Kentland Federal is located in the same building it was founded in a century ago and is ran by the same family. CEO James A. Sammons is the fourth generation of that family to run the financial institution following the footsteps of Hume Sammons, George Sammons, and James E. Sammons.
“It gives me a sense of pride that the Sammons family has been able to help local residents for 100 years,” said James A. Sammons. “We may be small, but we still have a niche in the banking industry. We pride ourselves on having local money and loaning out to mostly local people. You call us on the phone and 90 percent of the time you are going to get me answering.”
Over the years, the banking industry has changed immensely especially with technology, and there has been a lot of mergers in the past decade, but Kentland Federal is still going strong.
“People tend to think bigger is better, and that is not always the case,” said Sammons. “We don’t hit our customers with a lot of fees or upfront costs. We try to do the customer right on their investments and their mortgages. There are a lot of community ties here. I deal with a lot of third-generation clients. It makes me feel good that I can help and assist these people as my family did before me.”