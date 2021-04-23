KENTLAND — Debby Shufflebarger introduced the speaker for the virtual Rotary meeting at noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Jessica Pence was introduced as a new business owner in Kentland and was present to offer a virtual tour. Mrs. Pence has an educational background in retail management and has worked at the corporate level for large national and regional retail chain stores.
JP STYLE CO, a women’s apparel and accessories shop, is moving into the former Sharpe’s Store on main street. Regular women’s sizes and plus sizes will be offered. The store will provide swimwear and activewear as an active response to the potential needs of the new Kentland Pool customers. A baby department and a home décor department will also be included in the new store. Everything in the store will be available on-line. If restoration remains on schedule a mid-May date is anticipated for the grand business opening.
The original hardwood floors have been restored and will remain to contribute to the small-town charm of Kentland. In addition, the classic historic tin tile ceiling has been restored to also reflect the old with the new. Once the windows are restored with new efficient glass panes they will remain as fully as the historic building offered before. Jessica stated, “I will continue with the window displays the community has loved and enjoyed in the past.”
For additional information go to www.jpstyleco.com or 219-234-2400. The new store can also be found on Facebook and Instagram @jpstyleco.
Mr. John Fredrickson received the Paul Harris +6 Award and Mr. Tim Lohr received the Paul Harris +2 Award to end the meeting. The awards reflect contributions made to Rotary International to continue funding the eradication of Polio in the remaining two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The rest of the world is free of the wild virus.
On May 4th the Kentland Rotary Club will begin in person meetings located in the large basement room at the Kentland Bank Operations Center at the corner of Dunlap Street and US41. Rotary District Governor, Mr. John Frischie, will present the program.