Local real estate agents with RE/MAX Executives in DeMotte participated in the annual RE/MAX Month of Miracles national campaign by hosting its first “All Fore Riley’s Golf Outing,” helping raise funds and awareness for Riley Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) beneficiary hospital.

DEMOTTE, IN – September 22, 2022 – Local real estate agents with RE/MAX Executives in DeMotte, participated in the annual RE/MAX Month of Miracles national campaign by hosting its first “All Fore Riley’s Golf Outing,” helping raise funds and awareness for Riley Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) beneficiary hospital. The event, which was held at Sandy Pines Golf Course, welcomed more than 100 golfers and raised $10,430, according to information provided.

RE/MAX Executives hosted the event and many local businesses and individuals supported the endeavor by donating funds, sponsoring holes and dinner, and volunteering their time to work at the event. More than 26 foursomes registered to gold. Broker/Owner, Tracy VanderWall says the DeMotte community helped make this inaugural event a success.

