DEMOTTE, IN – September 22, 2022 – Local real estate agents with RE/MAX Executives in DeMotte, participated in the annual RE/MAX Month of Miracles national campaign by hosting its first “All Fore Riley’s Golf Outing,” helping raise funds and awareness for Riley Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) beneficiary hospital. The event, which was held at Sandy Pines Golf Course, welcomed more than 100 golfers and raised $10,430, according to information provided.
RE/MAX Executives hosted the event and many local businesses and individuals supported the endeavor by donating funds, sponsoring holes and dinner, and volunteering their time to work at the event. More than 26 foursomes registered to gold. Broker/Owner, Tracy VanderWall says the DeMotte community helped make this inaugural event a success.
“Riley Children’s Hospital is an organization that is very special to us and very important to so many families in our community and beyond,” says VanderWall. “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and caring individuals. To raise more than $10,000 for Riley in our first year felt incredible – we’re looking forward to exceeding that number in the years to come!”
RE/MAX Executives is a proud participant of the CMN Hospitals Miracle Home Program. The Miracle Home Program is an opportunity for RE/MAX offices and agents to donate on behalf of their clients after each closed transaction. For the Indiana area, funds raised by RE/MAX Executives stay local to help the kids treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. These funds pay for charitable care, special services such as art and music therapy, research, equipment and more.
Throughout the month of August, RE/MAX’s corporate office and agents across the U.S. and Canada participate in a variety of activities designed to bring awareness to the need children’s hospitals have for donations. Some offices will host fundraising or client appreciation events, while others will pay a visit to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.