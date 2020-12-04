GOODLAND — The Dollar General, currently under construction at 124 W. Jasper St. in Goodland is slated to open in the coming weeks, according to the Dollar General corporate office.
The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store.
"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers' needs is Dollar General's top priority when choosing store locations," said Angela Petkovic, Dollar General Corporation Public Relations. "In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers' price, value, and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.
Anyone interested in working for Dollar General may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items, and basic clothing. In addition to private brands, Dollar General sells products from well-known brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola.
"Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on merchandise as part of its mission of serving others," Petkovic added. "Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs."
Since its inception in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports individuals in the communities that Dollar General stores serve who may be interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online or a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for information is available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.