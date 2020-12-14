KENTLAND —Clinical Home Health is proud to announce the opening of its newest branch in Kentland. Clinical has been supporting patients in the local community of Demotte and surrounding areas for over 30 years. Clinical is dedicated to providing quality care to patients in underserved communities with many offices in rural areas. As part of this commitment, they are opening an office in Kentland.
What sets clinical apart is their commitment to the patients and the community. “Anyone can take on another county and add it to their service area. We believe the real commitment comes when an agency is willing to open a branch in that community,” states Isaac Leestma, Chief Operating Officer. This allows Clinical Home Health to care for the patients in need of services, but also to provide jobs that allow local clinicians to gain employment closer to home. As a family owned business, Clinical places a high priority on keeping families together. This is evident in their employee retention and also their personal attention to local referral sources.
As of November 2020, the CMS website shows that there are 327 Medicare certified/ non-medical home care agencies in Indiana. Over 50 agencies have Newton County in their service area. None have an office in Newton County.
For more information or to make a referral, Clinical Home health Care staff are ready to assist you at 219- 474-4902.