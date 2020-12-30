BROOK — Geiger recently announced the promotion of Deanna Buchanan to Key Customer Specialist in Total Care. Buchanan has been a Customer Relations Specialist in Total Care since April of 2019. In her new role as a Key Customer Specialist she will be creating and maintaining solid business partner relationships with her assigned sales partners and their clients.
Buchanan was an active member and Past President of PPAMS, which is the regional PPAI association in Middle Tennessee. She would love to get involved with her new regional association. Buchanan now lives in Brook, Indiana, having recently relocated there from Nashville, TN with her husband John. They have happily settled into small town living and look forward to being active members of their new community.
Geiger is the largest family owned and managed promotional merchandise distributor worldwide. Geiger is the publisher of the world-famous Farmers' Almanac.
Operating from 16 division offices across the US and in the UK, Geiger's customers' global needs are supported by 400 employees and over 400 independent sales representatives dedicated to safe, ethical product sourcing and Brandspiration.
Among the company's most recent awards are the Best Places to Work in Maine, Counselor Magazine's Best Places to Work Award, and PPB Magazine's Greatest Companies to Work. More Geiger associates have earned PPAI’s MAS+, MAS, and CAS professional certifications than any other firm.