BROOK — The town of Brook held its first annual Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 4, with great success, drawing crowds from all over Newton County. After planning for this event was canceled in 2020, the town came together to make this year’s event a celebration of community and family.
“It was so needed,” said Chauncey Lattimer, pastor of First Christian Church. “People were tired of not being able to be around each other.”
A tent was raised in McKinley Park to house tables for the gingerbread contest, as well as hot chocolate, donut holes, chili, and hot dogs which were available to attendees for free thanks to donations from First Christian Church of Brook, Brook Community Breakfast, Brook United Methodist Church, and others.
Outside of the tent, a snowman and a sprig of holly were carved out of ice, an undertaking which lasted from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., before they were lit on fire to reveal the clear surface beneath and the town’s name carved into the backside of the snowman.
Tables were set up with games and crafts for young attendees, including a snowball fight with large cotton balls, a family game involving a creative use of stockings and balloons, cookie decorating, and a station to write letters to Santa.
The man himself was present from 2 until 4 p.m., listening to children’s Christmas wishes, taking photos, and giving out candy canes. Mrs. Claus was present as well, accompanying children on hayrides through town until the festival’s closing.
As the afternoon began to draw to a close, a parade of golf carts decorated with lights, ornaments, miniature Christmas trees, and even cardboard housing made their way through town and into McKinley Park to the delight of all. This parade was closed out by the singing of Christmas carols and the lighting of the park, which was made possible through the addition of electricity to the park by the Town of Brook.
The organizations and individuals who participated in organizing the event include: ABC Preschool, Bill Riester and Ceres Solutions, Brook Community Breakfast, Brook Food Mart, Brook Volunteer Fire Department, Brook’s Hometown Christmas Committee and Volunteers, Brook United Methodist Church, Community State Bank, First Christian Church of Brook, Harmon’s Services and Electronics, Inc., Infinity Grain Systems, Inc., Iroquois Township, Jackson Township, Jackson Township Trustees, Jeff Light, Judy Wilson and Crew, Kody Wilson, Marilyn Ekstrom, Mike and Janelle Harper, Pastor Chauncey Lattimer, Pastor Matt Baughman, Peg Lawrence, Phil Serrano, Ron Risley, CR Repair & Towing, South Newton Elementary Art Club, South Newton Set Up & Clean Up Crew, Steve Bower, Steve Kindig, Tom Wilson, Town of Brook Directors & Staff, Will Ade, Wilson Fertilizer, Inc., Wilson Industrial Sales Company, Inc., Freckles Graphics, Tom and Beth Kindell Insurance, Tom Wilson, and the Town of Brook.