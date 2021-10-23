NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County 4-H Building Committee will be hosting the 1st Annual Christmas Craft Bash on Dec. 11, featuring vendors such as boutiques, crafts, decor and MLM’s.
Building space is limited for vendors, and applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parties are encouraged to send their applications in early in order to reserve booth space.
Vendors wishing to reserve a space may contact Peg Farmer on Facebook and message her with their contact information and the type of items they are wishing to sell.
The event will be held at the Newton County 4-H Building in Kentland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concessions provided by Newton County Junior Leaders will be available.
Masks are recommended but will not be required for attendance.