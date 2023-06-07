CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Wabash College has announced that two Newton County students are on the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
They are: Dylan Barron of Lake Village and Jacob Oostman of Lake Village.
These students are among the 371 Dean’s List students who maintained a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 point scale.
Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and founded in 1832, Wabash is a private liberal arts college, which teaches men to think critically, act responsibly, lead effectively, and live humanely.