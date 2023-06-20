Next Thursday, June 22 at 2pm, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s drone team will be at Kentland Public Library to give an outdoor drone demonstration. The team will explain the department’s use of drones and the teamwork necessary to coordinate the land and aerial personnel involved in these operations. This all ages show is free and everyone interested in the latest in drone technology is invited to come. For more information, call us at 219-474-5044 or visit our website at https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/.
Newton County Sheriff's Office's drone team to give demonstration at Kentland Public Library
