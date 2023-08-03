On Thursday, Aug.3, at 6:34 a.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of the Lincoln Street Apartments in Kentland for a report of a missing 7 year old girl. She has since been found safe and healthy.
The initial report was that she was last seen around the apartment complex the night of Aug. 2, about 9 or 10 p.m. When family members awoke this morning they could not locate her.
The Newton County Sheriff’s office and the Kentland Police Department began an investigation. This case did not meet the criteria for an amber alert. Therefore, we went to social media and the Sheriffapp to get the word out. Our postings were being shared/viewed about 500 times per minute with nearly 17,000 people reached in little time. We thank everyone that shared the information and those that offered kind and caring words.
The young girl was found to have spent the night with a friend. She was safe and healthy and THAT is what matters.
We had a great deal of resources on scene and many people to thank:
Lake County Sheriff for air support with their helicopter. Benton County EMA and Jasper County Sheriff with drone support. Newton County EMS, Newton County EMA, Kentland Fire, Indiana DNR, off duty Newton County deputies that came out to help and Newton County Jail staff for bringing out supplies. There were a number of agencies that called to offer assistance and were either enroute or on standby.
We also owe thanks to the number of citizens that either came to the sheriff’s office with coolers full of water or those that had called to offer food/water for the responders.
Lastly we thank 9-1-1 Communications Center, Amy Sickles and Deb Linville. They were handling all the radio traffic, multiple requests, phone calls and regular calls for service with extreme dedication and professionalism. Incredible work ladies!