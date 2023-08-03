Anne Hofrichter

Anne Hofrichter is missing from Kentland and was last seen Aug. 2, around 9 p.m.

On Thursday, Aug.3, at 6:34 a.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of the Lincoln Street Apartments in Kentland for a report of a missing 7 year old girl. She has since been found safe and healthy.

The initial report was that she was last seen around the apartment complex the night of Aug. 2, about 9 or 10 p.m. When family members awoke this morning they could not locate her.