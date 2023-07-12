RENSSELAER — Over 200 vehicles of every make and model, many painted in bright colors with only a handful in need of a touch-up or two, cruised the streets of Rensselaer during the 38th annual Cruise Night event on Saturday, July 8. The night began with a police-led parade along S. Cullen St. to Grace St. or State Road 114. Cars and trucks made a side-trip to the Rensselaer Care Center before backtracking to Melville St. They would continue north on Melville to Wood Road before traveling west on Wood to U.S. 231 (McKinley Avenue). The entire loop back to downtown Rensselaer usually takes about 20 minutes. The procession would continue through downtown Rensselaer to College Avenue before vehicles began dispersing. The parade was met with hundreds of onlookers who brought folding chairs to watch the event, which normally ends at 9 p.m. Sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures welcomed car enthusiasts young and old during the first two hours of the cruise.
JC Cruisers' 38th Cruise Night brings foot traffic to downtown Rensselaer
- By HARLEY TOMLINSON harleytom20@gmail.com
-
-
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.