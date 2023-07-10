Indiana State Capitol Building

The NCSL Legislative Summit attracts more than 5,000 attendees across the country, and will be hosted in Indianapolis this year. (Getty Images)

Indianapolis will host The National Conference of State Legislatures’ 48th annual Legislative Summit at the Indiana Convention Center from Aug. 14 through 16.

The summit is held in a different city each year, with the previous two summits being held in Denver, Colorado and Tampa, Florida. The conference was set to be held in Indianapolis in 2020 but was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic.

