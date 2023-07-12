SPRINGFIELD — A new state law arising from legislation sponsored by state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, is intended to spare child victims the trauma of testifying in court.
It does come with a resource issue, however, requiring a closed-circuit television system Champaign County doesn’t currently have, according to county State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
The new law changes an existing statute to shift the burden from the prosecutor, to show that a child witness would be traumatized by testifying in court, to the defendant, to show a child wouldn’t be traumatized, Rietz said.
“My prosecutors spend a significant amount of time with their child victims trying to assess whether testifying would be traumatic for them and getting them comfortable, even going into the courtroom, sitting in the witness chair getting them acclimated to the space and process, before we move forward,” she said.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said her county has upgraded its IT system since the COVID-19 pandemic and doesn’t have an issue with providing a system for remote testimony.
“If you have never taken the stand as a witness in a criminal case, you could never imagine the nervousness and intimidation felt in a courtroom,” Lacy said.
“Imagine a child having to attend a court hearing sitting on the witness stand and having to tell a traumatic and always painful account of abuse while facing their abuser,” she said. “I would like to thank Senator Chapin Rose for being a champion for child victims.”
According to Rose, the new law arising from his House Bill 2607 creates a mechanism for child victims under age 13 to testify outside a courtroom and have their testimony shown in court via a closed-circuit TV system.
“Children should never be a victim of a crime, but, unfortunately, when it does occur, they shouldn’t be retraumatized again by being forced to testify while their attacker stares them down in a courtroom,” Rose said.
The legislation was inspired by constituents who had to take legal action to prevent their children from having to testify against the child’s abuser in court, rather than on closed-circuit TV, according to Rose.
“The legal process they were forced to go through served to make a terrible situation even worse,” he said. “I hope this new law will spare families from having to go through the experience in the future.”