South Newton Middle School Principal, Mrs. Tansey Mulligan, and South Newton High School Principal, Mr. Joseph Keller, have been collaborating over new handbook language for the safety of their students. Since the school went 1:1, students have been carrying their laptops in backpacks to keep the equipment safe.
However, the bags students are using are growing heavier and larger, and have now become a safety risk. Not only is the weight of the bags problematic for the carriers, but the massive sizes have also become a classroom hazard when students cannot easily store them beneath chairs or desks. Beginning this fall, students will need to utilize their hallway lockers for their backpacks and carry their materials (computer, folders, notebooks, writing utensils) to class the old-fashioned way, or in a smaller drawstring or sling bag.
One of the selling points for going 1:1 was that students would have fewer items to carry to class as their computers would replace their textbooks. Teachers no longer issue the big, cumbersome textbooks to students to manage.
What students determine as essentials for school are not essential for all classes. Mr. Keller, who officially began his position as principal on July 1, has done extensive investigations and field studies on time management for passing periods and locker usage. Students have time between classes to visit their lockers, switch classroom materials, and even use the bathroom or socialize some without being tardy. Classrooms will be much less cluttered when all of the backpacks are where they belong — in hallway lockers.
As Mrs. Mulligan said at the May board meeting, they emphasize lockers to de-emphasize backpacks. Members of the staff are in support of this change and are looking forward to having fewer obstacles in their classrooms. Mr. Keller issued a letter to families regarding these changes last week.
The primary misconception is that the school is banning backpacks entirely. This is entirely untrue. Backpacks are still allowed in student lockers, just not in place of student lockers.