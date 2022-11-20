DANVILLE — What does Aaron Marcott like about being a firefighter?
“The challenge of it,” he said. “You’ve got to be on your toes all the time. You’ve got to be up to date in your education and classes.”
The 47-year-old captain in the Danville Fire Department seems to like almost everything about th job, although the work schedule of 24 hours on, 48 hours off can be both a blessing and a detriment, he said.
“I really enjoy the firehouse life and the jokes,” said Marcott, who added that things get serious during emergency calls.
At the end of this month, Marcott will take on a new challenge, as he has been named chief of the 46-member fire department, succeeding Don McMasters, who will retire Nov. 29.
The 24-year veteran of the department said the schedule took some getting used to.
“You miss a lot of ball games and birthdays, but there’s also times that you’re there, he said. “It gives you a lot of opportunities to do other things. It gets a little rough with families.”
An avid outdoorsman, Marcott likes to spend a lot of time hunting and fishing on a 17-acre plot he owns outside of Danville. Primarily a deer hunter, he also hunts for turkey.
He and his wife of nearly 25 years, Laurie, have four daughters and four grandchildren.
“Our property has a 1½-acre pond. I like catfishing,” he said. “I like taking the grandkids out to catch bluegill and crappie. I like the casual bobber style. It’s more relaxing.”
That outdoor life is in contrast to what work as a firefighter can be like. Marcott also enjoys the occasional movie, relaxing at home, rooting for Michigan football and traveling. The Marcotts’ goal is to visit every state in the union.
Marcott said he is “really excited” to get started as fire chief.
There will be more paperwork and planning involved in the job, but he seems to enjoy that. As chief, he will also be required to attend two Danville City Council meetings and one public-services meeting each month.
“I haven’t been involved in the city side of things,” Marcott said, noting he wants to work on better understanding that role. “I want to meet with the aldermen so I can address their concerns.”
Marcott formerly served as union president several years ago. He also plans to set up community outreach events to explain the role of the fire department, “what we do, what we can’t do. I’m really big on doing the services that the citizens want.”
Marcott said he wants to get started on five- and 10-year plans for the department, addressing needs for the stations and equipment.
“We have kind of an aging fleet in Danville,” he said. “The firehouses are getting pretty old.”
Danville operates three firehouses, one of which is about 20 years old and the others built in either the late ’60s or early ’70s. A larger bay is needed in one of the stations to accommodate the larger firetrucks of today.
Marcott said most of the fire equipment is 15 years old, with the expected life of a firetruck at 15 to 20 years.
He said he also plans to review the department’s policies and procedures and intends to update the disaster plan.
Initially, Marcott intends to move back to more hands-on training.
“I’m hoping to bring the officers into a collaborative approach to most things. Give them a little more autonomy,” he said. “The first few months, I’ll try to get everything caught up, such as rule books, and indicate how I’d like this to go as far as handling emergencies.”
McMasters said his successor “is going to have his hands full, because I had my hands full. But I have no concerns he will be able to do the job.”
A native of Watseka, Marcott moved with his family to Rossville when he was in junior high. He was a volunteer with the Rossville Area Fire Protection District for five years. He started at the Danville department in November 1998.