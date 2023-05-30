The Vermilion County Conservation District will be offering a FREE “National Trails Day” celebration on Saturday, June 3 beginning at 10 a.m.
Explore the woods on a guided hike at Forest Glen Preserve! Join us on the Paved Beech Grove Trail with your toddler, wheelchair, stroller, or baby-pack at 10 am.
If you prefer a little more ups, downs, and all-arounds, we’ll be hiking the 1+ mile Deer Meadow Trail at 12 pm.
Follow the signs to meet for the hikes at the Parking Lots closest to your preferred trail head.
We encourage you to take the day to explore your local parks! For more information, please call 217-662-2142, Monday-Friday, 8:00 AM — 4:30 PM.