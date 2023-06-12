In celebration of 125 years of service to America’s Veterans, VA Illiana’s Danville Medical Center hosted a concert by the Danville Barbershop Chorus for inpatient veterans.
More than 30 veterans and VA Illiana nursing staff attended the event, which featured musical selections including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Be Our Guest” and “The Mansions of the Lord.”
Veterans from VA Illiana’s Veterans Village attended, as well as veterans participating in the medical center’s residential rehabilitation treatment program.
The concert was also historically notable due to its location, being the first musical performance to take place under Building 98’s canopy entrance.
SPORTS GREATS TO BE INDUCTED
A group of area sports stalwarts will be inducted into the 2023 Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame Saturday, June 24, at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium in Seeger, Ind.
Athletes from this area to be inducted include Jason Anderson (Danville High School and University of Illinois), Darrell Brown (Bismarck-Henning, EIU), Dawn Campbell (Westville, DACC and EIU), Rick Christian (Danville High, Auburn and Wisconsin), Ron Girouard (Schlarman High School and Northwestern University), B.J. Luke (Danville High, Georgia and WIU) and Jill Doty Misner (Hoopeston East Lynn and Murray State).
Area coaches to be inducted: Keith Baldwin (Watseka), John Eakle (Danville), Guy Goodlove (Westville), Norm Held (Danville and Anderson, Ind.), Tom Johnson (Bismarck-Henning) and Don Lashmet (Catlin).
Inducted in the Legends category: Donnie Hackler (Georgetown-Ridge Farm), John Milholland (Westville and EIU), Clyde Osborn (Danville) and Nathan “Bobo” Smalls (Danville and Indianapolis Clowns).
Teams to be inducted: 1971 Danville High football, 1996 Danville Area Community College women’s cross country and 2010 Salt Fork High boys basketball.
FORD FAIR ENTRY DEAD LINE APPROACHING
The deadline is approaching to enter an item in the Ford County Fair competition whether you bake, sew, garden, paint or have another hobby.
The fair offers numerous opportunities for people to enter exhibits and compete for prize money.
It’s simple to enter. Go to the fair’s website, fordcountyfair.org and select the exhibitor information tab. Information will be available on how to enter. Classes are available to all ages. Cash prizes are awarded to the first three places in each class. Entry fees are 50 cents per entry.
There are three ways to enter: by mail postmarked by Friday, June 16, online with entries entered by 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, or in person at the fair office in Melvin between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20.
Complete information can be found on the fair’s website, fordcountyfair.org.