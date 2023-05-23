Rebecca Smith has heard of it happening too many times: Couples put themselves in debt from the start by holding expensive wedding ceremonies and receptions.
Smith said there needs to be a happy middle between the lavish events and the sterile ones held in front of a justice of the peace.
“It’s crazy,” Smith said. “The average cost of a wedding is $25,000 to $30,000. You can go to the courthouse, and it’s a beautiful building, but there’s no privacy, and you don’t want to take your whole family through a metal detector.”
Smith’s idea caught the eye of the judges deciding the Parkland College CobraVenture Student Entrepreneur of the Year with her project that she calls “Mobile Matrimony.”
As winner, Smith receives $3,000 in seed money sponsored by Murray Wise Associates LLC.
The 47-year-old divorced mother of 18-year-old Dalton lives in Fisher. Her day job is patients accounts supervisor for Arrow Ambulance in Champaign. She has been considering the idea of starting a small business for some time but wanted to wait until her son had graduated from high school. Like his mother, Dalton is a student at Parkland.
Smith’s idea is to have a miniature mobile chapel built that can serve the needs of couples who don’t want to break the bank with their weddings but also aren’t keen on using the courthouse.
“I hope to start out as a side business while still working,” Smith said. “Depending on the success of the tiny chapel business, I may take it full time and make it my primary job.”
She would offer wedding packages with options also including taking engagement photos in front of the chapel, having the chapel moved to their home or other location for the ceremony. Couples could also rent a larger venue for their reception.
Smith said she plans to meet with a tiny homebuilder next month to discuss building a tiny chapel.
Mark Changnon, Parkland entrepreneurship facilitator, said this marks the fourth year working with the select group of young people in the CobraVenture program.
“It’s been a blast working” with them, Changnon said, noting the 10 students selected were selected by committee from Parkland’s business program.
He said Smith “just kept growing and growing and practiced her tail off for the pitch showcase. She did an outstanding presentation. She said, ‘If I’m supposed to pursue this, I will do well tonight, and If I’m not, I won’t.’”
Smith said she had taken a wedding and event-planning course a couple of years ago and knew before re-enrolling at Parkland that she wanted to do something “in regard to affordable weddings.”
“I think we do a really great job in Champaign County of doing the really big weddings of 150 to 200 people. I wanted something for smaller, more-affordable weddings.”
She found a retired minister in Virginia who was being contacted by couples during the COVID-19 pandemic who wanted smaller weddings. He created a tiny chapel on wheels.
“I started to think about what that could look like here,” Smith said. “It could be something mobile, affordable and for couples who want a smaller, intimate ceremony.”
Smith said, “I absolutely adore my peers” who were also competing.
“I was blown away by the ideas, motivation and compassion that each of them brought to the table,” she said. “We spent months together listening to each other’s ideas, working through business plans and supporting each other through the pitch.”
Others who placed, second place through fifth place, respectively, were Max Libman, Sophia Libman, Gia Macedo and Joetaro Wilson. Also included were alumni award winners Diamond Wright, Derek Martin and Mohamed Maamar.
The pitch contest highlights students from the CobraVenture student accelerator lab, which launched in January. The semester-long accelerator provides students with an avenue for networking and business mentorship. It features collaborative workspaces, topics taught by local serial entrepreneurs and one-on-one guidance with business mentors.
Said Smith: “My only request is that people patronize small businesses because it is difficult to be a small business owner. They are passionate about what they do.”
Judging the competition were Damien Banks of OSF Healthcare, Carly McCrory-McKay of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, Marissa Siero of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Grainger College of Engineering, Lesa Brandt of Parkland College Foundation and Alumni Relations and Mark Pelmore of Lincoln & Hill Inc.