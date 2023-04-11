The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School team of Madisyn Dodge, Grace Luenig and Keegym Martinek were winners of the nine-team Regional 4-H Food Challenge held March 31 at the University of Illinois.
Their winning dish was Tomato Tornado.
Other high schools competing were Donovan, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Urbana. Members of those teams earned the right to compete by winning the competition at their high school.
GCMS teacher Ashley Young called it “one of the highlights of the semester.”
“They have been brainstorming and talking about it all week.”
During the competition, the teams were given five minutes of planning time followed by 45 minutes of cooking time to create a dish that included all the five food groups and three mystery ingredients — dark chocolate, honey and greens — to present to a panel of three judges.
While students were not competing, they received tours of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition’s pilot plant and meat science lab
Longtime Danville business hanging it up
Jane and Michael Holtz of Danville are retiring after nearly 42 years of working together as picture framers and artists at Images Framing and Fine Art in that city.
“Ideally we would like to sell the business in its entirety and are looking for someone wanting to open a new page in their life,” Jane Holtz said.
They have tried to make it a fun experience for their clients, she said, helping them to design their own piece of art.
“It’s a love story with thousands of legacies. We hear all the time, ‘Our walls are filled with your art.’”
VA receives donation for volleyball court
VA Illiana Health Care System has received a $5,000 donation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Department of Illinois at VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center.
The donation will be used to support the renovation of the center’s volleyball court, which is used by inpatient and outpatient veterans participating in recreation therapy programs.
Deborah Gard, a 53-year member of VFW Auxiliary, presented the donation. Gard has been involved in volunteer work at VA Illiana since 2014.
Danville Kiwanis club inducts new members
Several new members were inducted into the Danville Noon Kiwanis club during a March 23 ceremony. Shown are, from left, Kiwanis Club Lt. Gov. Doug Fink, Zach Gwinn, Erika Sudlow, President Terri Davis, Dona Westfall and Sharda Pascal. Not pictured: Andy Van Hyfte and Jerry Hawker. Fink led the induction ceremony. “We are excited about our growth and leadership,” Davis said.