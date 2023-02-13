Myla Munro, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development educator, was recognized for her outstanding service by being named an Achievement in Service Award winner.
She was recognized at the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Conference in Madison, Wis. The ASA recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of staff with three to seven years of service in the association.
Munro was one of two members from Illinois recognized for the award. She has served Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties since she started her career in Extension.
Munro was also on a team selected at the state level for a Communicator Award on an educational piece entitled “Hello and Bon Appetit. The educational piece was designed by the team Munro served on for the program called “Culture, Cuisine and Conversations.”
The program was also selected at the state level for the Excellence in Global Citizenship programming.
DACC hosts Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science competition
Danville Area Community College on Feb. 7 hosted the Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science regional competition — a test of aptitudes in mathematics and science.
Students were tested in the areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, English, engineering graphics and computer science.
Eight high schools, represented by nearly 115 students, participated — Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Shiloh and Westville.
TEAM AWARDS
Small-school division (enrollment of 300 students or less) — Milford, first; Armstrong Township, second; Georgetown-Ridge Farm, third.
Middle-size school division (301-700 enrollment) — Oakwood, first; Bismarck-Henning-Rosville-Alvin, second; Westville; third.
FIRST-PLACE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS (300 ENROLLMENT DIVISION)
Math — Cameron Langellier, Milford.
English — Landon Freeman, Armstrong.
Chemistry — Madison Demarse, Milford.
Physics Landon Freeman, Armstrong.
Biology — Kenzie Hales, Shiloh.
Engineering graphics — Levi Ash and Grant North, both of Shiloh.
Computer science — Tanner Steele, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, and Carter Borgers, Milford.
700 ENROLLMENT DIVISION
Math — Kevin Clapp, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
English — Sean Hudson, Hoopeston.
Chemistry — Amber-Christine Reed, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Physics — Joshua Gernand, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Biology — Ethan Richards, Westville.
Engineering graphics — Sean Hudson, Hoopeston.
Computer science — Bujar Haziri, Oakwood, and Ethan Frattick, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Scholarships were awarded to the two highest-ranking seniors competing. The scholarships cover 24 credit hours at DACC. Winners were Kelsey Blackford, Armstrong, and Ethan Richards, Westville.
HONOR ROLL
HONOR ROLL
DEANS LIST
University of Wisconsin-Platteville — Keith Gardner and Isabella Taylor, Champaign.
Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.) — Kathryn Cramer, St. Joseph.
Augustana College (Rock Island) — Ayradi Catron, Sidney; Daniel Caughlin, Alexandra Seten and Holden Siena, Champaign; Luke Cowan, Buckley; Mitchell Galyen, Watseka; Brennan Haake and Molly Sweeney, Urbana; Abigail Loven, Mahomet; Nathaniel Nosler, St. Joseph; Lily Smith, Savoy;