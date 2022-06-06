It was a sweet time this week for the Salt Fork FFA chapter.
The youth planted the chapter’s sweetcorn plot.
Every aspect of the project was taken care of by the students, including deciding how to divide the field, how they would work the ground, planting population and timing to plant.
It’s a learning experience for chapter members.
The sweetcorn was planted on ground owned by Carol Case. The Branigin and DeAth families donated the use of their equipment.
Miller writes children’s book
Indianola native April Miller has written a children’s book entitled “Bayou Babies.”
The daughter of Harl and Deb Miller and graduate of Jamaica High School now lives in Gulf Shores, Ala.
“I have always loved reading, which is where my inspiration to write comes from,” Miller said. My parents read to me almost constantly as a baby and toddler, and I was reading the newspaper by the time I was 3. I just love storytelling and the South, so I think my characters kinda just came to me naturally from that.”
The book centers on several swamp creatures, the Bayou Babies, which consist of elementary school-age gators, frogs, lobsters, crawfish and the like. The main character is Gaston Gator, and his friends are Louis Lobster, Claude Crawfish and Fabian Frog.
Miller said she is working on “a few last plans for this first book of the series.” Her ebook for Kindle should be out in June and hardcover possibly by fall. The book is already available at Amazon.com in paperback.
Danville mentoring center reopens
Three Kings of Peace Youth Mentoring Center in Danville will reopen Monday, June 13, following a two-year COVID-related hiatus.
The center provides free mentoring and social activities for young people between the ages of 7 and 17.
The center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth.
The Rev. Frank McCullough, who has been mentoring Danville’s youth people for more than 30 years, said the vast majority of Three Kings’ success stories are Black children.
Said McCullough: “Along with (NAACP) President (Edward) Butler, I have greatly enjoyed our interactions with the young people of Danville. We meet kids every day that, because of poverty or other pressures, are at risk of making some bad moves in their lives. There’s nothing more rewarding when we see these kids now grown up as successful adults — as business owners and teachers and police officers and doctors and nurses and many other careers.”
Ice cream part of Bismarck celebration
Newell Township Historical Society, Bismarck, will host an ice cream social from 4 to 7 p.m. June 16, at Bismarck-Henning Elementary School.
Ice cream, pie and beverage will be available.
The Newell Township Museum, located across the street from the school, will be open for visits during this time.
The ice cream social is in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Bismarck, which will have a day of celebration June 18.
Proceeds from the ice cream social will be used for maintenance of the museum.