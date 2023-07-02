Maci Kingren reigned over this year’s Ford County Fair.
Kingren was crowned fair queen at Monday’s pageant by 2022 queen Gracelyn Greenburg.
A 2022 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Kingren, 19, of Paxton, is a daughter of Bobby and Olivia Kingren and Laura and Tom Proctor.
She is a student of the University of Illinois through Parkland College’s Pathways program and is majoring in agribusiness.
Named first runner-up and Miss Congeniality was Isabelle Kinder, 18, of Paxton.
A 2023 graduate of PBL, she is a daughter of Tim and Stephanie Kinder.
Also competing were Abigail Sizemore and Hailey Whipple.
A 20-year-old Gibson City resident, Sizemore will be a senior at GCMS High School this fall. She is a daughter of Mark and Gena Sizemore.
Whipple, 17, of Gibson City, will also be a senior at GCMS High School in the fall. She is a daughter of Holly Hawn.
Electrician apprentices become journeymen
Members of IBEW 601 electricians were among 50 East Central Illinois residents who recently graduated from their union apprentice training programs, earning the title of journeymen.
This is the second of three weekly items listing some of those graduates.
IBEW 601 members who earned the advancement are Jeremy Wemer, Steven Thomas, Anthony Feit, Chris Eisenmenger, Devon Mitsdarffer, Nathan Lewis, Brad Waller, Anthony Mabrey, Michael Robledo, Kort Davies and Dylan Melvin.
Honor roll
PRESIDENTS LISTS
University of Iowa (Iowa City) — Kaitlin Shoviak, St. Joseph; Madeline DeCoste, Farmer City.
McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.) — Kameryn Kresin, Tuscola; Maclayne Taylor, Ogden.
DEANS LISTS
University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana) — Sophie Happ, Monticello.
Milwaukee School of Engineering — Matthew Ziegler, Mahomet.
Heartland Community College (Normal) — Jasmine York; Eli Mononnnier, Bismarck; Phoenix Bieber, Jenna Brandt, Jenna Brandt, Morgan Fortune, Andrew Heiberg, Michael Oswald, Karlee Pruser, Shanell Thompas; Katie Volker, Clinton; Sadie Christensen, Gibson City; Danielle Black, Danielle Bogle, Macy Gerth, KaiNani Kastor, Kira Lindstrom, Kristi Lindstrom, Ethan Matlock, Kelsey Nava, Jaron Pinkerton, Natalie Popp, Brenda Roseberry, Joshua Sexton, Kathyn Toohill, LeRoy; Rebecca Vannarath, Mahomet; Alexis Butsch, Monticello; Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood; Caroline Bachert, Taylor Joop, Tolono.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, N.Y.) — George Moore, Mahomet.
Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Ky.) — Alexander Lewis, Danville.
University of Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.) — Dalton Glynn, Monticello.
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — William Martin, Molly Potter, Lily Skiles, Champaign; Caroline Bogen, Danville; Ella Curry, Bridget McMullin, Loda; Janey Watson, Rachel Wingle, Mahomet; Henry Dawson, Monticello; Ava Mills, Eve Owens, St. Joseph.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point — Alayna Reynolds, Sadorus.
University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wis.) — Jake Allen, Sofia List, Eliza Loechel, Champaign; Claire Webber, Monticello; Kai Ebata, Urbana.
Mississippi State University (Starkville, Miss.) — Ainsley Jessup, Mahomet.
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale — Cassie Peters, Crescent City; Madison Eberle, Gibson City; Christopher Catron, Macy Hayes, Samuel Hudson, Hoopeston; Madalynne Chocola, Rossville; Haylee Ketchum, Watseka; Erica Mills, Clinton; Anthony Fanelli, Gavin Melton, LeRoy; Chris Cross, Rachel Gatewood, Alyssa Pankau, Urbana; Trinity Stroisch, Bement; Kyle Watkins, Bismarck; Kiley Knoll, Broadlands; Kacy Clarkston, Ashton Sawyer Sr., Catlin; Aaliyah Ballard, Emily Dowell, Cerro Gordo; Jessica Cristobal, Ashley Nelson, Curissma Coleman, Allie Harge, Brad Holt Sr., Gabriel Haynes, Kendall Johnson, Emmanuel Sanchez Gonzalez, Champaign; Morgan Klover, Cisco; Andrew Barnes, Tony Barnes, Grace Hance, Izabel Juarez, Lucio Torres, Emma Bogen, Aidin Stuhr, Danville; William Schmidt, DeLand; Abby Bolen, Farmer City; Logan Briggs, Angelica Cullotta, Bryson Pacunas, Fisher; Fiona Ely, Homer; Olivia Bunting, Jacob Creel, Oleksandr Jockush, Athena Mills,Britta Slupski, Sophia Slupski, Nicholas Uken, Mahomet; Tristan Fox, Garrett Kepley, Nicholas Mittelbrun, Owen Nowak, Monticello; Mady Moore, Aubrey Wells, Oakwood; Will Thompson, Philo; Joei Younker, Potomac; Hannah Combs, Ryan Grieser, Rantoul; Braden Clampitt, Tessa Stokes, St. Joseph; Conner Branch, Savoy; Phillip Hartke, Sidney; Liam Alt IV, Abby Goad, Tolono; Cara Johnson, Weldon; Sarah Rafferty, Arthur; Coej Foster, Kaitlynn Snelling, Alyssa Thompson, Kley Will, Sullivan; Lucas Burnett, Luauren Farley, Hannah Hornaday, Noah Woods, Tuscola; Tommie Hooker, Villa Grove.
University of Iowa (Iowa City) — Abigail Warner, Tolono; Eleanor Fuller, Elizabeth Jackson, Champaign; Jarret Lents, Cerro Gordo; Nicholas Morrow, Mahomet; Taylor Knott, Champaign.
McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.) — Ryan Drayer, Rankin; Keegan McCarty, St. Joseph; Maurice Mendenhall, Mahomet; Jacob Rich, Paxton; Connor Thomason, Mahomet.
Loyola University (Chicago) — Cody O’Conner, White Heath.