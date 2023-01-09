Bill Acton was part of that rare breed who grew up in town and ended up farming.
Farms weren’t as large back then, and there were more of them dotting the countryside.
Acton, who will have 93 candles on his birthday cake this month, grew up in Danville.
“My dad owned farm ground, and he loved to go back out to the farm,” Bill said. “He always had livestock out on the farm. We’d go out and look at the livestock. I’ve always enjoyed out in the open air.”
Acton got plenty of “air time” after he began farming in the spring of 1952. It suited him well, and it was a job he continued until he was 74. He continued to help his son, Jeff, on the farm into his mid-80s.
“I play go-fer now,” Bill said. “I go for parts and things like that.”
Jeff now farms with his son, Cole.
Bill Acton didn’t raise livestock when he began farming full time, although when he was young, “My dad bought five gilts, and he had me pay for one, and we raised some pigs for a while. I wasn’t even in my teens yet. I must have been 10-11 years old.”
Acton joined the Vermilion County Farm Bureau in 1953 and has been a member since. His contributions were recognized when he was presented the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award for 2022.
He was active in the bureau and the community as a whole, serving as South Ross Township representative on the bureau from 1987 to 1992, including three years as treasurer.
He had an interest in local government with a number of years of service in his township. He was a long-time leader on the Farm Bureau’s legislative and local affairs committees and was “involved with many activities and letter-writing campaigns,” according to his award announcement.
“He has been a great connection between rural and urban interests, whether through media interviews or interactions with community leaders.”
Acton served as township clerk for 36 years.
He became more active in Farm Bureau in the ’80s when Bill Waggoner was the county executive director — years that he said “were a tough time for farmers,” but Acton said he was fortunate that he had a good banker.
“He guided me through it,” Acton said.
Saying that things have changed a lot on the farm since his early days in agriculture is an understatement.
“I always had to have somebody push the buttons for me or they could tell me over the telephone” what to do, he said of setting up the fancy high-tech machinery in the field.
Although he said he has resisted much of modern technology, “I do have a cellphone.”
Acton and his wife, Shirley Jean, have been married for 68 years and live in the same house they’ve lived their entire married lives, a half mile south of Henning.
They are members of St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, where they were married.
Shirley, a Potomac area native, grew up on a farm.
“Their family raised turkeys,” Bill said.
Bill’s cousin introduced them at a church camp in Bloomington.
Was it love at first sight?
“I think it was on my part,” Bill said.
Even so, it was five years before they got married.
“I was in college, and my wife went off to college” — he to Danville Junior College and the University of Illinois, and she to Denver University.
Vermilion County Farm Bureau also honored Cindy Hunter of Mary Miller Junior High School, Georgetown, as the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, and Steve Fourez of Fairmount as the Spokesman of the Year.
Hunter is the sixth generation to live on her family’s farm. She began teaching five years ago when her youngest (twins) entered kindergarten.
She taught first grade at Pine Crest Elementary School in Georgetown for the last three years. Her lessons have always featured Ag in the Classroom, including incubating chickens and hatching ladybugs.
She now teaches sixth-grade social studies and science at the junior high and is already planning to bring Ag in the Classroom to the middle school this spring.
Fourez was recognized due to his willingness to speak out for agriculture.
Previously serving as Vermilion County Farm Bureau president, he represented the county’s farmers in local media and with elected officials. He took agriculture’s message across the state as an Illinois Farm Bureau director.
He recently completed his second eight-year term on the Vermilion County Board and spoke out on agriculture concerns in county policy.
Fourez serves on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, where he represents local farmers’ interests promoting corn products.
One new director was elected to the Vermilion County Farm Bureau board — Michael Severs of Collison.
He succeeds Steve Huls, who reached his tenure of service on the board.