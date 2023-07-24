Name Dropping Pic 1.jpg

Julie Gallo Ellis received the Colton Choice Award for the top entry in the 2023 Colton John Wright Memorial Car Show July 8 at Danville Village Mall.

The one-of-a kind award was made by Mr. Wright’s uncle, Kevin Smith of Peoria.

“This award means so much to hand out as we, as Colton’s family, give it to the car we feel is the vehicle Colton would have chosen as his favorite,” his mother, Amy Jo Thompson, said.

Mr. Wright bought and installed red leather seats in his convertible, which Ellis has on her vehicle.

A total of 55 awards were handed out.

The top five winners in each category:

Motorcycle/ATV

Mike Shier

Bill Wallpe

Matthew Morrison (won with two entries)

Nick Hord

Top Truck

Shawn Bennett

Mike and Candy Parrish

Andrew Davis

Michelle Burks

Brenda Lowe

Top Antique Car

Gale Hafner

Dylan Decker

Alan Howard

Mark Brasel

Lawrence Jajn

Top 1998 or newer

Leighton Meeker

Bethany and Ben Bradfield

Karen Grove

Bill and Marilyn Burton

Rick Estes

The date for next year’s show is June 1, at Danville Area Community College. All proceeds go to the Colton John Wright Scholarship Fund at DACC.

HONOR ROLL

DEANS LIST

Millikin University (Decatur) — Reagan Crouse, Sullivan; Anna Quick, Ivesdale; Kelsey Jacobs, Rachel Silvey, Kaia Garbacz, Chloe Buzicky Mahomet; Rebecka Ngoya, Rantoul; Adriyanna Patterson, Georgetown; Leslie Anukwu, Cat Frank, Kyle Jordan, Lisset Macedo, Maci Walters, Danny Lack, Luke Kelton, Nate Kelton, Champaign; Hannah Uebinger, Kendra Barbee, Monticello; Elizabeth Hulick, Johanna McCabe Donovan Tolono; Megan Schippert, Taylor Schippert, Watseka; Isabella Benning, Sullivan; Bre Black, Bondville; Braylen Kean, Awstace Grauer, Gibson City; Ally Pruser, Clinton; Timothy Klein, Urbana; Mitch Pollock, Newman; Emerson Thorlton, Bismarck; Callie Warlow, Charly Warlow, LeRoy; Mia Brandenburg, Cerro Gordo; Elyce Knudsen, Philo; Caleb Bleich, Melvin; Elyssa Clanton, Fisher; Ry Johnson, Weldon.

