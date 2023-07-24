Julie Gallo Ellis received the Colton Choice Award for the top entry in the 2023 Colton John Wright Memorial Car Show July 8 at Danville Village Mall.
The one-of-a kind award was made by Mr. Wright’s uncle, Kevin Smith of Peoria.
“This award means so much to hand out as we, as Colton’s family, give it to the car we feel is the vehicle Colton would have chosen as his favorite,” his mother, Amy Jo Thompson, said.
Mr. Wright bought and installed red leather seats in his convertible, which Ellis has on her vehicle.
A total of 55 awards were handed out.
The top five winners in each category:
Motorcycle/ATV
Mike Shier
Bill Wallpe
Matthew Morrison (won with two entries)
Nick Hord
Top Truck
Shawn Bennett
Mike and Candy Parrish
Andrew Davis
Michelle Burks
Brenda Lowe
Top Antique Car
Gale Hafner
Dylan Decker
Alan Howard
Mark Brasel
Lawrence Jajn
Top 1998 or newer
Leighton Meeker
Bethany and Ben Bradfield
Karen Grove
Bill and Marilyn Burton
Rick Estes
The date for next year’s show is June 1, at Danville Area Community College. All proceeds go to the Colton John Wright Scholarship Fund at DACC.
HONOR ROLL
DEANS LIST
Millikin University (Decatur) — Reagan Crouse, Sullivan; Anna Quick, Ivesdale; Kelsey Jacobs, Rachel Silvey, Kaia Garbacz, Chloe Buzicky Mahomet; Rebecka Ngoya, Rantoul; Adriyanna Patterson, Georgetown; Leslie Anukwu, Cat Frank, Kyle Jordan, Lisset Macedo, Maci Walters, Danny Lack, Luke Kelton, Nate Kelton, Champaign; Hannah Uebinger, Kendra Barbee, Monticello; Elizabeth Hulick, Johanna McCabe Donovan Tolono; Megan Schippert, Taylor Schippert, Watseka; Isabella Benning, Sullivan; Bre Black, Bondville; Braylen Kean, Awstace Grauer, Gibson City; Ally Pruser, Clinton; Timothy Klein, Urbana; Mitch Pollock, Newman; Emerson Thorlton, Bismarck; Callie Warlow, Charly Warlow, LeRoy; Mia Brandenburg, Cerro Gordo; Elyce Knudsen, Philo; Caleb Bleich, Melvin; Elyssa Clanton, Fisher; Ry Johnson, Weldon.