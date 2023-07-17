Along with free mentoring and social activities for children, the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center, Danville, now offers free lunches, thanks to its alliance with District 118’s summer lunch program.
The center operates through the summer to serve Danville youth ages 5 and older.
Center Director the Rev. Frank McCullough said the center serves between 75 and 90 children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
“We deeply appreciate the support we’ve received from District 118 as well as the First Presbyterian Church and volunteers Sue Shane and Laura Woods.”
The center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room at Mt. Olive Church. The center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
The summer program ends Aug. 3.
HONOR ROLL
PRESIDENTS LIST
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — Lily Skiles, Champaign; Ella Curry, Bridget McMullin, Loda; Rachel Wingle, Mahomet; Brooke Garretson, Sidney; Ava Mills, Eve Owens, St. Joseph.
DEANS LIST
Bradley University (Peoria) — Ian Wilkey, Savoy.
University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio) — Seth Popovich, Champaign.
Rockford University (Rockford, Ill.) — Maddux Rigsby, Watseka.
Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington) — Megan Schumacher, Mansfield; Anja Schrag, Meghan Uppinghouse, Trevor Hummel, Lauren Fedderson, Abby Good, Andie Wilson, Claire Scavone, Champaign; Katie Weston, Rossville; Hadley McKenzie, Grace Loy, Madison Hamilton, Haden McKenzie, LeRoy; Kayleigh Hall, Olivia Tirey, Monticello; Anisa Hall, Rantoul; Paige McLaughlin, Drew Rogers, Sullivan; Mckinlee Miller, Tuscola; Aidan Garrett, Urbana; Anthony Quinn, Watseka; Claire Retherford, Foosland; Josephine Aldrich, Bellflower; Lane Wagner, Danville; Zoe Hovde, Sidney; Kaleigh Kirby, Natalie Heaton, Will Sampson, Mahomet; Abby Spiller, Gibson City; Avery Powell, Fisher; Lainey Scher, Crescent City; Payton Jacob, St. Joseph; Jacob Tackett, Cisco; Cadence Crull, Potomac.
University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) — William Martin, Champaign; John Benschneider, Homer; Renni Fultz, Monticello.
Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.) — Hannah Myers, White Heath; Joel Branson, St. Joseph.
Augustana College (Rock Island) — Ayradi Catron, Sidney; Daniel Caughlin, Hunter Fitzwater, Alexandra Seten, Champaign; Mitchell Galyen, Watseka; Brennan Haake, Urbana; Abigail Loven, Mahomet. Molly Sweeney, Urbana.
University of Dallas (Irving, Texas) — Lucia Hayes, Georgetown.