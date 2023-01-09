Members of the Danville Area Community College Classified Staff Association continued a Christmas tradition dating back to 1997 when they assisted needy DACC students and their families through Operation Santa Angel Tree.
College employees, retirees and students are given the opportunity to choose a tag and shop or donate funds to support the cause.
Operation Santa provided gifts to 18 children living in the Your Family Resource Center third floor residential homeless program. The children ranged in age from 2 years to 17 years.
Gift bags were also given to 20 women, mothers of the children and other residents. The Twisted Sister Shop in Rossville provided items for the women’s bags that allowed the program to save money to donate to other organizations.
About $250 was donated to each of three local service agencies — The Salvation Army, YFRC second floor domestic violence shelter, and the men’s homeless center, which provide assistance or have been the homes of students, staff and community members.
Honor Roll
President’s list
Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.) — Amanda Franklin, Mahomet; Brandon Augustus, Georgetown; Jessica Augustus, Paris; Katelyn Hall, Loda.
Provost’s list
Troy University (Troy, Ala.) — Joshua Taylor-Johnson.
Dean’s list
Western Illinois University — Jane Lee, Champaign; Nicole Sprague, Penfield; Michael Combs, Savoy; Jillian Stadel, Tolono; Skyler Funk and Garrett Wright, Gibson City; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Corrie Ijams, Emma Lux and Haley Mckinsey, Clinton; Cole Anderson, Bismarck; Alexis Anderson, Danville.
University of Wisconsin-Madison — Jake Allen, Eliza Loechel and Brooke Sholem, Champaign; Claire Webber, Monticello; Miller Calhoun, Kai Ebata, Jada Heerakovich-Catchings and Erin Smith.
University of Sioux Falls — Tyler Uken, Mahomet.