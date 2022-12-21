Area residents will soon have new representatives in the Illinois Senate. The seats of Democrat Scott Bennett (52nd District) and Republican Jason Barickman (53rd) will be vacant, through different paths.
Sen. Bennett’s premature death on Dec. 9 was a shock and tragedy. Barickman’s prior announcement that he will soon resign to spend more time with his young family is easy to understand, perhaps all the more so in light of the demise of his colleague, who was about the same age.
Without yet knowing who will succeed the two, we do know that the next representatives of the people of those districts will not be chosen by those people. In Illinois, state legislative vacancies are filled by appointment, by county-level party officials.
If that does not sound very democratic, looks do not deceive — it isn’t democratic. By contrast, vacancies in U.S. House seats in Illinois are filled by special election, as are state legislative vacancies in many other states.
Illinois is not precisely in a minority in letting pols pick pols, because only 25 states fill all state legislative vacancies with special elections. But some other states employ appointment for late vacancies while using elections when they arise early in a new term — as is the case with the 52nd and 53rd senate seats, whose new terms will not even begin until January.
Only 22 states, including Illinois, completely eschew elections to vacant legislative seats.
Majority appointed
One defense of the current Illinois system is rarely voiced aloud: One could argue that special elections are a waste of money because gerrymandered maps ensure that we almost always already know which party would win.
There is some truth to that point, but it is hardly a satisfying defense of elite selection, in lieu of letting the people rule. And any appeal to economy to justify appointments would be more compelling if our legislature were notorious for its frugality.
Why fuss over such rare events? Because appointment into the Illinois Senate is not rare at all. Of the 58 sitting senators (omitting Sen. Bennett), nine were appointed to this past session, the 102nd. Startlingly, a majority (31) first came to the Senate by being appointed, not elected.
Some of these appointments were for short spells, in some cases after the individual had been elected to the next General Assembly. Most appointed members later get elected, but it is hard to know how they would have fared without the boost of incumbency status. Clearly, appointment is not a little-used oddity, but a very well-worn path to power.
Amendment the answer
The choice to use appointment, not election, is constitutional: Article 4, Section 2(d) of the 1970 constitution specifies that vacancies be filled by appointment, leaving the details to statute.
It is not easy to amend the constitution, but it is also not impossible. Democrats, in complete control of Springfield, just spent considerable resources passing a constitutional amendment preventing right-to-work legislation and, arguably, strengthening public-sector unions.
The need for that change was not obvious, and it remains to be seen what budgetary effects it will have.
In his re-election victory speech last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared, “I’m grateful tonight that Illinois continues a long tradition of peaceful and fair elections.”
He was right to celebrate elections. He could help ensure that the people he represents get a few more chances to pick their own public servants rather than having to watch others do so on their behalf.
Brian J. Gaines is the Honorable W. Russell Arrington Professor in State Politics at the University of Illinois.