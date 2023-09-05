Mueller’s Secret
In his classic biography, George Mueller of Bristol, A. T. Pierson writes:
A “chance remark” – there is no chance in a believer’s life! – made by the brother at whose house he was abiding at Plymouth, much impressed him. Referring to the sacrifices in Leviticus, he said that, as the refuse of the animals was never offered upon the altar, but only the best parts and the fat, so the choicest of our time and strength, the best parts of our day, should be especially given to the Lord in worship and communion. George Muller meditated much on this, and determined, even at the risk of damage to bodily health, that he would no longer spend his best hours in bed. Henceforth he allowed himself but seven hours’ sleep and gave up his after-dinner rest. This resumption of early rising secured long seasons of uninterrupted interviews with God, in prayer and meditation on the Scriptures, before breakfast and the various inevitable interruptions that followed. He found himself not worse but better, physically, and became convinced that to have lain longer in bed as before would have kept his nerves weak and, as to spiritual life, such new vitality and vigour accrued from thus waiting upon God while others slept, that it continued to be the habit of his afterlife. –Arthur T. Pierson, George Mueller of Bristol (Old Tappan, NJ: Fleming H. Revell Co., 1971), 163.
Romans 12:1-8 New American Standard Bible
Dedicated Service
12 Therefore I urge you, brothers and sisters, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living and holy sacrifice, [a]acceptable to God, which
is your [b]spiritual service of worship. 2 And do not be conformed to this [c]world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may [d]prove what the will of God is, that which is good and [e]acceptable and perfect.
3 For through the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think more highly of himself than he ought to think; but to think so as to have sound judgment, as God has allotted to each a measure of faith. 4 For just as we have many parts in one body and all [f]the body’s parts do not have the same function, 5 so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually parts of one another. 6 However, since we have gifts that differ according to the grace given to us, each of us is to use them properly: if prophecy, [g]in proportion
to one’s faith; 7 if [h]service, in the act of serving; or the one who teaches, in the act of teaching; 8 or the one who [i]exhorts, in the work of [j]exhortation; the one who gives, with [k]generosity; the one who [l]is in leadership, with diligence; the one who shows mercy, with cheerfulness.
Footnotes
a. Romans 12:1 Or pleasing
b. Romans 12:1 I.e., in contrast to offering a literal sacrifice
c. Romans 12:2 Or age
d. Romans 12:2 Or discover
e. Romans 12:2 Or pleasing
f. Romans 12:4 Lit the parts
g. Romans 12:6 Or in agreement with the faith
h. Romans 12:7 Or office of service
i. Romans 12:8 Or encourages
j. Romans 12:8 Or encouragement
k. Romans 12:8 Or sincere concern
l. Romans 12:8 Or provides care
Our Heavenly Father has accepted the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus to cover our sins. He longer needs physical sacrifices. However, He does want us to give our lives to Him in service to one another. This sometimes means we need to sacrifice ourselves and our wants to meet the needs of each other.
Please notice the footnote on the word prove in verse 2. When we allow our Heavenly Father to renew our minds and refresh us we will discover what God expects of us and what He has for us to do with our life.
Mueller learned that giving time and attention to the Scriptures and prayer that he was able to become a better servant of the Lord. This is good advice for all of us.
I know that it is in those quiet moments that I am drawn closer to His presence and that it makes a difference in my whole day.
We need time to bow before Him and learn from Him. Without that experience we will be running on dry and won’t have anything worthwhile to offer to others. We need to fill our tank each morning in prayer and reading the scriptures to see what He is telling us for our day.
Are you ready to make that commitment? If you do you will find His blessing and direction in all that you do.
If you want to discuss today’s text or other Scriptures please contact me at: info@hedrickchurchofgod.org