The town of Morocco is hosting a “Back Our Blue” family fun event in Recher Park on Sunday, June 25. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. with DJ Vince Lowe providing the music. There will also be a hog roast with the hog donated by Dawson Angus, games and finger printing done by town Marshal Dustin Gary.
One of the organizers of the event, Nikki Kimbrell, stated the event will help fund the reserve officers.
“It’s really about raising money to help protect the guys that are helping to protect us,” she said. “The costs of just the vest is $1,500 and you don’t get paid for being a reserve. The police department is also in need of body cameras and a defibrillator machine.”
The town currently has three reserve officers in Anthony Nutting, Gregory Robinson and Matt Hoaks.
Blue Line Sweet Treats will also be present at the event selling cotton candy.